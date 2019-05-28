No damp spirits at this year’s spring fair

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE May 23, 2019 Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville was teeming with families on Thursday evening for the annual Spring Fair. Though the festivities are usually spread out across the school’s playground, the wet weather forced the organizers to transfer the activities they could inside. Despite this hurdle, there were many things to keep the youngsters interested, such as balloon animals, chicken bingo and basketball.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.