No new cases recorded at CAP
CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE March 24, 2021
There are no new cases associated with the COVID outbreak at the CHSLD CAP in Shawville, according to an email from a CISSSO spokesperson on March 22.
The regional health authority acknowledged on March 15 that there were “less than five cases” among employees at the long-term care facility, and a week later that number is unchanged. No positive tests among residents have been reported.
Originally, CISSSO media relations agent Patricia Rhéaume told THE EQUITY that the outbreak would be . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca