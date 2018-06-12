Northern Old Bastards return to Ladysmith

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

LADYSMITH June 10, 2018

The Ladysmith Hotel’s favourite bikers returned en masse over the weekend, filling the town with all sorts of Old Bastards as the annual bike show took place.

Celebrating the Northern Old Bastards Vintage Motorcycle Club Show and Shine, upwards of 300 motorcycles and their riders arrived throughout the day for 12th annual iteration of the event.

“As you can see, the parking lot is full,” said Northern Old Bastards Vice President Stuart MacFarlane, as he looked around the parking lot.

With the support of Ernie and Cathy Pasch, the owners of the Ladysmith Hotel, the entire show is free. Guests are welcome to browse the bikes all around the property and come as they please. The restaurant owners even provide most of the trophies for the judging competition, for the various decade categories.

