Norway Bay’s community garage sale returns

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

NORWAY BAY July 7, 2018

Recycling vendors and second-hand enthusiasts were in their glory on Saturday, as the annual community shopping experience took over a municipality on the river.

The Great Norway Bay Garage Sale took over the riverside population, running from 9 a.m. till three in the afternoon as folks rushed about in search of their big, thrifty find.

“The funds raised from this helps to buy supplies and help with expenses for the summer programs,” explained Dorothy Cowley, a volunteer who had a variety of items for sale that day.

Cowley explained that the event works in a variety of ways to help fundraise for the Norway Bay Municipal Association (NBMA), the group that oversees the summer programming for everything from swimming lessons to the end-of-season regatta.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me