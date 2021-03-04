Notable women honoured

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC March 3, 2021 A virtual exhibit honouring four notable women of the Pontiac will be unveiled next week to mark International Women’s Day. Put on by Fairbairn House Heritage Centre in Wakefield, the exhibit will recognize the achievements of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca