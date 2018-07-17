Nothing chilly about this cook-off in Norway Bay

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

NORWAY BAY July 14, 2018

Saturday evening in Norway Bay was a mash-up of contests across three categories as an annual event celebrated it’s 10th year.

The Big Chili, a horseshoe tournament, chili cook-off and dessert competition, took over the Centennial Hall on July 14, where folks duked it out in all three feats to take home the 2018 titles.

Paul Fraser, the social director for the Norway Bay Municipal Association (NBMA), said the event is a great fundraiser for the group, while offering fun for everyone involved.

Inside the hall, a variety of chilis and desserts would sit, awaiting a taste test from a panel of three judges per division.

