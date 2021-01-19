Numbers unchanged, vaccines chugging along

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Jan. 21, 2021 The Pontiac service area (RLS) has had no new cases since Jan. 11, with the CISSSO registering five or less (minimum one) active cases and 60 total cases as of Jan. 18. Since the pandemic began, the RLS Pontiac has had 39 total cases in the Municipality of Pontiac and five or less cases in eight different MRC Pontiac municipalities . . .

