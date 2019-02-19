Office politics

Dear Editor,

My friend, Dave Blackburn, is the Pontiac Conservative candidate for the upcoming election this year. He has a popular Facebook page that has grown considerably over the past few months. I assist in administering it and intend to play a key role in Dave’s campaign. As a former political candidate myself, it’s nice to still be able to contribute despite work, school, family and military commitments.

