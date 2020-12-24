Officials react to red zone restrictions

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Dec 23, 2020 Several local officials are seeing red in response to the provincial government’s last minute changes to public health guidelines. The changes, which moved the Pontiac into a red zone along with the rest of the Outaouais, were announced at a press conference by Premier François Legault in the late afternoon of Dec. 15 and came into effect on Dec. 17. The changes imposed . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca