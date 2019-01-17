Oh-ver the moon

CHRIS LOWREY

OTTAWA Jan. 14, 2019

It was a big night for Ottawa native Sandra Oh at the 76th annual Golden Globes awards as the actress took on hosting duties – and also took home an award.

Oh won the best actress in a drama award for her work on the show Killing Eve.

As she was accepting her award, it was a chance for Bristol native Valerie Twolan-Graham to sit back and reflect on the time she spent with the star.

“It was certainly incredible to see her hosting,” Twolan-Graham said.

Twolan-Graham was Oh’s drama teacher and coach at Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa from 1985 to 1991.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me