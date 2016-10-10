Oktoberfest Ladysmith in pics by Caleb Nickerson
Pontiac MNA André Fortin poses with some Oktoberfest staff on Friday night. From left: André Fortin, Marlene Pasch, Fran Erfle, Karl Erfle, Denver Bretzlaff and Nelda Bretzlaff.
Laurie Schnob lines up her shot during the horseshoe tournament on Saturday.
Above, Alice Fournier of Edelweiss displays her “Peter Heaters”, which are knitted garments for male genitalia.
The magnificent fireworks display on Friday night was provided by Johnson’s Lake Pyros.
Huge crowds turned out for the Truck and Tractor pull on Saturday.
