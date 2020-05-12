One hundred years and counting

Dear Editor,

Sand Bay is a friendly community surrounded by nature, forest and sandy beach with its waterfront on the Ottawa River. This gem has a long, steadfast history with its rural roots and beloved pioneers. Protecting its heritage, identity, lifestyle and environment is a priority.

Long ago, the McCagg family deeded Sand Bay beach and its waterfront to the Municipality of Clarendon, with a stipulation that it would remain a pubic beach and waterfront. Never would it be private property. In August 2011, a one hundred year anniversary celebration honoured the McCagg legacy and their treasured endowment. It is the pride of the local folks and tourists, as well as a beautiful piece of history.

Family-friendly activities revolve around our revered beach and mighty Ottawa River. Ground work to maintain the beach and waterfront is undertaken by Sand Bay volunteers. Yearly, this labour of love is undertaken.

Last year a new septic system was installed, that may be detrimental to the beach, waterfront and environment. Any septic system should be a natural fit with its milieu. Activists want to ensure that the McCagg donation is upheld, the beach and waterfront are accessible and the environment is protected.

The goal is to amicably resolve the septic challenge. To do so, we must foster cooperation, mutual respect and continued unity. We are a deeply connected community. We can find a way to respect Mother Nature, be caregivers and be friendly neighbours. We can embrace the common good with goodwill not only for the here and now, but also for the next generation. It is our gift to them. Let’s unite to focus on the common good as a win-win scenario.

C. Strecker

Dundas, Ont.