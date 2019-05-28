One hurt in Hwy. 148 crash

CALEB NICKERSON LUSKVILLE May 20, 2019 A single-vehicle accident on May 20 involving a trailer sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At around 3:40 p.m., the 71-year-old driver was heading east on Hwy. 148 when he lost control of his SUV and struck a culvert near the intersection with chemin des Pères Dominicain, ending up in the parking lot of the Smoke N’ Bull restaurant.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.