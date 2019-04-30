One injured in Campbell’s Bay fire

CALEB NICKERSON CAMPBELL’S BAY April 21, 2019 One man was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire in Campbell’s Bay the evening of Easter Sunday. Campbell’s Bay-Litchfield Fire Chief Kevin Kluke said that his department was called to 784 rue Leslie at 7:39 p.m. on April 21. By the time they arrived, one room was quite involved and they witnessed the sole occupant exit the building.

