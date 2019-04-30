Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Emergency crews were called to extinguish a fire at a home on rue Leslie in Campbell’s Bay on Easter Sunday. The sole occupant of the home was able to get out and only sustained minor injuries.
One injured in Campbell’s Bay fire

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY April 21, 2019
One man was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire in Campbell’s Bay the evening of Easter Sunday.
Campbell’s Bay-Litchfield Fire Chief Kevin Kluke said that his department was called to 784 rue Leslie at 7:39 p.m. on April 21. By the time they arrived, one room was quite involved and they witnessed the sole occupant exit the building.

 

