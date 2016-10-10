Onslow Elementary to celebrate Canada’s 150th

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

QUYON Oct. 15, 2016

Dreary weather and sudden downpours couldn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance at Onslow Elementary School’s planting ceremony for their recently awarded 150th Celebration Garden.

Around 20 people gathered for the inaugural planting of 1,000 red and white tulips that the Onslow Elementary School received from the Canadian Garden Council in preparation for next year’s celebrations of Canada’s 150th Birthday.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me