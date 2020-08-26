Optimism for energy-from-waste facility still alive among wardens, Toller says

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Aug. 19, 2020 The energy-from-waste project that MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller has touted has begun its second phase, according to her, although things are still preliminary. “We’re beginning the phase two: pre-feasibility,” Toller explained during the post-MRC council scrum. “Which means that by this time next year, we will know what technology and where it will be located. At this point, Pontiac has from the beginning and is still, the willing host.” The project has been a priority of Toller’s for . . .

