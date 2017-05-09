Orangemen gather for annual meeting

Chris Lowrey

SHAWVILLE May 6, 2017

Members of the Royal Enniskillen Loyal Orange Lodge 27 held their annual meeting on May 6 in Shawville.

Eleven members were in attendance to discuss issues of membership, finances, planning upcoming events and giving input on national-level affairs.

The group meets once per year, while the national level assembly meets once every two years.

