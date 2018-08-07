Otter Lake card and dart results

Tuesday, July 31 card results were:
50/50 was won by Brian Graham
Door prize: Roland Mayer
Ladies 1st: Olivette Mason; 2nd: Gisele Beaudin
Man 1st: Brian Graham; 2nd: Edgar Dagenais
Lunch by: Sharon Fleury
Guest at cards were Fernande Beaudoin and Brian Graham.
Thursday Aug. 2 darts results:
50/50 was won by Evert Hodgins
Door prize: Olivette Mason; Ladies 1st: Marie Gauthier; 2nd: Sylvie Lemay
Man 1st: Evert Hodgins, 2nd: Myles Milford
Guests at darts: Linda Droiun, Julie Colins, Peter Lacelle, Freddie Johnston
Birthday wishes going out to Donna Cushman Aug. 1.
Submitted by Velma Lafleur
