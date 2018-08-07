Otter Lake card and dart results

Tuesday, July 31 card results were:

50/50 was won by Brian Graham

Door prize: Roland Mayer

Ladies 1st: Olivette Mason; 2nd: Gisele Beaudin

Man 1st: Brian Graham; 2nd: Edgar Dagenais

Lunch by: Sharon Fleury

Guest at cards were Fernande Beaudoin and Brian Graham.

Thursday Aug. 2 darts results:

50/50 was won by Evert Hodgins

Door prize: Olivette Mason; Ladies 1st: Marie Gauthier; 2nd: Sylvie Lemay

Man 1st: Evert Hodgins, 2nd: Myles Milford

Guests at darts: Linda Droiun, Julie Colins, Peter Lacelle, Freddie Johnston

Birthday wishes going out to Donna Cushman Aug. 1.

Submitted by Velma Lafleur

