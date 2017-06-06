Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326

Pat Hahn, Delores Bertran and myself, Elizabeth Hahn spent one week in Toronto visiting with Natalie and Matt Kaiman and their son, Benjamin. We had a great time.

Tuesday May 30 /2017 cards results: 50/50 Shirey Routliffe; door prize Lionel Racine; ladies 1st Shirley Routliffe; 2nd Olivette Mason.

Men’s 1st Raymond Dubeau; 2nd Lionel Racine.

Lunch was a contribution from Bill Lintell.

New members: Nancie Harris, Denis Richer, Oscar Beaudoin and Léona Beaudoin.

Thursday June 1 darts results: 50/50 Doreen Zimmerling; ladies 1st, Denise Dubois; 2nd Velma Lafleur.

Men’s 1st Bill Lintell; 2nd Lloyd Kluke.

Birthdays: Marie Gauthier May 30, Denis Lafleur June 7 and Rita Blaskie June 9.

