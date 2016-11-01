Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

On Oct. 27 we had our first snowfall. The roads had to be plowed and sanded. I am glad that it didn’t stay. By Friday afternoon it was pretty well all gone.

Happy birthday to my sister Denis Gravelle-Saunders who had a birthday on Nov. 17. Love and best wishes from the family.

On Sunday Otter Lake had a very nice Halloween parade with lots of lovely decorated floats, cards, tractors and horses. People on the floats were throwing candies to the children who were watching by the roadside.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me