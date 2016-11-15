Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

Card results for Nov. 1 50/50 was won by Boyd Ebert and the door prize too. Ladies first was won by Charlene Johnston and second by Marie Gauthier. Men’s first was won by Ronald Beaudoin and second by Carl Kappes.

Lunch was prepared by Doreen Zimmerling and Rose Dagenais.

