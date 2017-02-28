Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

Happy birthday to my daughter Pamela Thoms who has a birthday March 3 with love and best wishes from your family.

Feb. 14 card results were: 50/50 was won by Debbie Lackey and the door prize was won by Lillian Pasch. Ladies first was won by Gisele Beaudin and second by Lillian Pasch. Men’s first was won by Michel St-Aubin and second by Boyd Ebert.

