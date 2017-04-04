Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

March 21 cards results were: 50/50 was won by Irma Peck and the door prize by Dorcas Sparling. Ladies first was won by Edith Tubman and second by Dorcas Sparling. Men’s first was won by Robert McCrea and second by Dave Lalonde.

Lunch was provided by Debbie Hodgins and Beverly Dubeau. Guests attending were Byron and Elaine Hodgins and Edith Tubman.

