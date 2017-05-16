Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

Visiting with me on Mother’s Day were Patricia Russell and Michael Russell of North Gower, Ont., Pat Hahn and Dolories Bertrand of Pembroke, Ont. and Pam Thoms of Kanata, Ont. They brought and cooked a delicious meal for me. They also brought lots of beautiful gifts and cards. I also received lots of calls from grandchildren. Thanks to you all.

On May 9 there was a potluck supper followed by the election and cards and darts.

Congratulation to the new president Janet Lafleur, vice-president Ivan Leblanc and secretary treasure Robin Zacharias.

Cards results were: first was Ann Bourgeau, second Rita Blaskie and third was Ronald Beaudoin.

Darts results: There were three winning teams. The 50/50 was won by Rose Kluke and Laurier Francoeur won the 50/50.

Thursday darts results were: The 50/50 was won by Geraldine Longpré. Ladies first was won by Janet Lafleur and second was won by Velma Lafleur. Men’s first was won by Fern Gravelle and second by Richard Lemay.

