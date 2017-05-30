Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

May 23 card results were: 50/50 was won by Boyd Ebert and the door prize by Gisele Beaudin. Ladies first was won by Olivette Mason and second by Irma Peck. Men’s first was won by Roland Mayer and second by Linden Anderson. Lunch was prepared by Debbie Lackie and Viola Gauthier.

