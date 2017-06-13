Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

My Sunday visitors were my children, Patricia Russell of North Gower, Ont., Pat Hahn and Dolores Bertrand of Pembroke, Ontario and Randy and Pam Thoms of Kanata, Ont. Thanks to Patricia for bringing a delicious meal.

June 6 card results cards: 50/50 was won by Olivette Mason and the door prize by Sandie Beaudoin. Ladies first was won by Cécile Pétrin and second by Rita Blaskie. Men’s first was won by Jim Stewart and second by Bill Lintell. Lunch was prepared by Dave Lalonde and Dorcas Sparling.

Guests attending were Jim Stewart and Lucien Dumouchel.

June 8 dart results were: 50/50 was won by Doreen Zimmerling. Ladies first was won by Phyllis and second by Debbie Lackey. Men’s first was won by Fern Gravelle and second by Richard Lemay.

