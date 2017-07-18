Otter Lake Elizabeth Hahn 819-453-7326 news@theequity.ca

June 27 cards results were: 50/50 was won by Rose Dagenais and the door prize by Janet Lafleur. Ladies first was won by Janet Lafleur and second by Mabel Kluke. Men’s first was won by Jim Stewart and second by Raymond Dubeau. Lunch was prepared by Velma Lafleur and Beverly Dubeau.

Belated birthday wishes to Janet Lafleur on July 3, Annie Schroeder on July 10 and Geraldine Longpré on July 18.

June 29 darts results were: 50/50 was won by Léona Beaudoin and Ladies first was won by Brenda Sample and second by Doreen Zimmerling. Men’s first was won by Ivan Leblanc and Roger Graveline.

Our parish is reviving the church bazaar and it will be held on July 23. There will be games, bingo, a beer garden and more. It starts at 1 p.m. and there will be a sea pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. They are looking for volunteers so if anyone can help in any way please let Nicole Lance know.

