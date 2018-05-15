Otter Lake Golden Age Club

May 1 cards results were; 50/50 was won by Viola Gauthier and the door prize by Sharon Fleury. Ladies first went to Florence Lafleur and second to Marilyn Fraser. Men’s first was won by Ronald Beaudoin and second by George Stevenson. Lunch was prepared by Marie Pilon and Janet Lafleur.

May 3 darts results; 50/50 was won by Arthur Gravelle and the door prize Michel St. Aubin. Ladies first went to Lillian Pasch and second to Doreen Zimmerling. Men’s first was won by Richard Lemay and second by Ivan Leblanc.

Happy belated birthday wishes to Lorne Sparling who celebrated on May 8.

On May 8, the Golden Age Club held a potluck supper follow by an election for the executive of the club. Here are the results: President, Janet Lafleur; Vice-president, Ivan Leblanc; Secretary and Treasurer is Robin Zacharias.

