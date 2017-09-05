Otter Lake Golden Age Club

August 29 card results: 50/50 was won by Michel St. Aubin and the door prize was won by Janet Lafleur. Ladies first was won by Nancy Harris and second went to Sharon Fleury. Men’s first was won by Adrien Noel and second by Byron Hodgins.

Lunch was prepared by Rose Dagenais and Doreen Zimmerling.

Aug. 31 darts results: The 50/50 was won by Doreen Zimmerling and Ladies first was won by Doreen Zimmerling with second going to Nancy Harris.

Men’s first was won by Fern Gravelle and second by Bob Zimmerling.

Recent birthdays celebrated were Richard Dumoulin on Sept 4, Evert Hodgins also Sept. 4, Leonard Graham on Sept. 6 and Bert Langman on Sept. 9.

Submitted by Velma Lafleur

