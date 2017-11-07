Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card party results

Card results for Oct. 24 were: 50/50 was won by Debbie Lackey and the door prize by Charlene. Ladies first was won by Sandie Beaudoin and second by Rose Dagenais. Men’s first was won by Bill Lintell and second went to Ivan Leblanc.

Lunch was prepared by Robin Zacharias and Rita Blaskie.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me