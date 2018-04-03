Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

Card results for March 20: 50/50 was won by Gisèle Beaudin and the door prize by Irma Peck. Ladies first was won by Debbie Lackey and second by Charlene Jonhston. Men’s first was won by Boyd Ebert and second by Raymond Dubeau.

Lunch was prepared by Debbie Lackey and Viola Gauthier.

New members attending were James and Sharon Fleury.

Dart results for March 22: The 50/50 went to Doreen Zimmerling and the door prize was won by Henry Longpré. Ladies first was won by Velma Lafleur and second by Jocelyn Lamarre. Men’s first was won by Myles Milford and second by Richard Dubois.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me