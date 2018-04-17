Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

Card results for April 3 were: 50/50 was won by Ronald Beaudoin and the door prize went to Beverly Dubeau. Ladies first was won by Nancy Harris and second by Rita Blaskie. Men’s first was won by Ray Dubeau and second by Dave Lalonde.

Lunch was prepared by Dave Lalonde and Giséle Beaudin.

Guests attending were Carol and Alan Hotte.

April 5 dart results were: 50/50 was won by Sylvie Lemay and the door prize went to Suzanne Graveline. Ladies first was won by Louise Schwartz and second was a tie between Olivette Mason and Janet Lafleur. Men’s first was won by Richard Lemay and second went to Lloyd Kluke.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me