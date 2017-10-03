Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

September 19 cards results: 50/50 was won by Sylvie Lemay and the door prize went to Viola Gauthier. Ladies first was won by Dorcas Sparling and second by Marie Gauthier. Men’s first was won by Rolland Mayer and second by Charles Beriau.

Lunch was prepared by Debbie Lackey and Viola Gauthier.

