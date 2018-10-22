Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

Cards results for Oct. 2 were: 50/50 was won by Adrien Noel and the door prize by Carl Kappes. Ladies first went to Rita Blaskie and second to Sharon Fleury. Men’s first was won by Micheal Robillard and second by Dave Lalonde.

Lunch was prepared by Boyd Ebert and Dorcas Sparling.

Pentanque atout results for Oct. 3 were: 50/50 was won by Robin Zacharias and the door prize by Carl Kappes. Ladies first was won by Diane C. Gravelle and second by Sylvie Lemay. Men’s first went to Carl Kappes and second to Lloyd Kluke. Diane C. Gravelle attended as a guest.

Darts results for Oct. 4 were: 50/50 was won by Michelle Baldwin and the door prize by Denise Dubois. Ladies first went to Olivette Mason and second to Doreen Zimmerling. Men’s first was won by Evert Hodgins and second by Llyod Kluke. Michelle Baldwin attended as a guest.

Happy belated birthday wishes to Louise Schwartz who celebrated on Oct. 7.

Card results for Oct. 9 were: 50/50 was won by Adrien Noel and the door prize by Gisele Beaudin. Ladies first was won by Diana Peck and second by Mabel Kuke. Men’s first was won by Boyd Ebert and second by Michel St. Aubin.

Lunch was prepared by Janet Lafleur and Olivette Mason.

Petanque atout results for Oct. 10 were: 50/50 was won by Oscar Beaudoin and the door prize Rita Blaskie. Ladies first went to Rose Kluke and second to Velma Lafleur. Men’s first was won by Richard Lemay and second by Bernard Martineau.

Guests in attendance were Monique Primeau, Joan Dubeau and Bernard Martineau.

Darts results for Oct. 11 were: 50/50 was won by Ivan Leblanc and the door prize by Olivette Mason. Ladies first went to Elaine St. Aubin and second to Denise Dubois. Men’s first was won by Lloyd Kluke and second by Earl Lafleur.

Monique Primeau attended as a guest.

Belated birthday wishes to Carl Kappes on Oct. 10 and to Robin Zacharias on Oct. 14.

Submitted by Velma Lafleur

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me