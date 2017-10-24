Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

October 10 cards results were: 50/50 was won by Lionel Racine. The door prize went to Gisele Beaudin. Ladies first was won by Mabel Kluke and second by Charlene Johnston. Men’s first was won by Robin Zacharias and second by Lionel Racine.

Lunch was prepared by Janet Lafleur and Gisele Beaudin.

