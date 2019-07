Card results for July 9 were: The 50/50 was won by Denis Lafleur and the door prize went to Dorcas Sparling. Ladies first was won by Diana Peck and second by June Dubeau. Mens first was won by Robin Zacharias with second going to Ray Gillespie. Lunch was prepared by Debbie Lackey and Rose Dagenais.

