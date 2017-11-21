Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

Card results for Nov. 7 were: 50/50 was won by Georges Stevenson and the door prize by Denis Lafleur. Ladies first went to Beverly Dubeau and second to Olivette Mason. Men’s first was won by Robin Zacharias and second by Armand Beaudoin.

Lunch was prepared by Olivette Mason and Ann Bourgeau. Guests attending were Nicole Brisebois and Gerry Walsh.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me