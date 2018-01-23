Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

Card results for Jan. 9 were: 50/50 was won by Doreen Zimmerling and door prize was won by Lillian Pasch. Ladies first went to Olivette Mason and second to Diana Peck. Men’s first was won by Edgar Dagenais and second by Carl Kappes.

Lunch was prepared by Dave Lalonde and Gisele Beaudin.

Ron Woodstock attended as a guest.

