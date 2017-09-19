Otter Lake Golden Age dart and card results

September 5 cards results were: 50/50 was won by Mabel Kluke and the door prize Linden Anderson. Ladies first was won by Sharon Fleury and second by Nancy Harris. Men’s first was won by Boyd Ebert and second was won by Ronald Beaudoin.

Lunch was prepared by Mabel Kluke and Marie Pilon.

September 7 darts results: 50/50 was won by Sylvie Lemay and the door prize went to Lillian Pasch. Ladies first was won by Carl Narlock with second going to Barbara Zimmerling. Men’s first was won by Henry Longpré and second by Arthur Gravelle.

