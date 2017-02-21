Petes Sales

Otter Lake Golden Age spreads the love with dinner

Otter Lake’s Golden Age Club President Janet Lafleur, right, and long-time member Mabel Kluke, left, high-five at the Valentine’s dinner and dance Feb. 11.

From left: Sisters Velma, Lizette and Anne Lafleur work the bar at the Valentine’s dinner and dance held Feb. 11 and put on by the Golden Age Club in Otter Lake.

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON
OTTER LAKE
Feb 11, 2017
The Otter Lake Golden Age Club brought together 155 people for it’s annual Valentine’s dinner and dance on Feb. 11.
The club, which has been active for over 30 years, has now grown to 92 members, explained secretary treasurer Robin Zacharias.

