Otter Lake Golden Age spreads the love with dinner

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

OTTER LAKE

Feb 11, 2017

The Otter Lake Golden Age Club brought together 155 people for it’s annual Valentine’s dinner and dance on Feb. 11.

The club, which has been active for over 30 years, has now grown to 92 members, explained secretary treasurer Robin Zacharias.

