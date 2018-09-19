Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Sports 

Otter Lake R.A. celebrates athletes, coaches

Liz Draper 26 Views
Coaches and youth from the Otter Lake R.A. held their wrap-up dinner and appreciation night at Mickey Creek Golf Course on Sunday. About 40 children and five coaches take part in the summer soccer and baseball program.

CALEB NICKERSON
VINTON Sept. 16, 2018
The Otter Lake R.A. held a finale to their summer programming with an awards dinner at Mickey Creek Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.
President Shane Presley explained that about 40 children from the area participate in both soccer and baseball each year, with about five volunteer coaches.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field