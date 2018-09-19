Otter Lake R.A. celebrates athletes, coaches

CALEB NICKERSON

VINTON Sept. 16, 2018

The Otter Lake R.A. held a finale to their summer programming with an awards dinner at Mickey Creek Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.

President Shane Presley explained that about 40 children from the area participate in both soccer and baseball each year, with about five volunteer coaches.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me