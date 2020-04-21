Outaouais COVID-19 update

CALEB NICKERSON Shawville April 22, 2020 On Friday afternoon, the Centre intégré de Santé et de Services sociaux de l’Outaouais (CISSSO) announced the first COVID-19 related death in the region. The deceased was being cared for at the designated COVID treatment area in the Hull Hosptial. As of Monday, the Outaouais has 214 confirmed cases with 9 hospitalizations, 4 of which are in intensive care. 19 CISSSO employees have been infected. MRC Pontiac has less than five confirmed cases. Two long-term care facilities in the region have outbreaks: CHSLD de la Petite-Nation in Saint-André-Avellin with seven cases and CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau, with 10 cases. Up to date information on the region’s cases can be found here: https://cisss-outaouais.gouv.qc.ca/language/en/18907-2/ Across the province, there are a total of 19,319 confirmed cases with 1,169 hospitalizations and 939 deaths. The federal government approved on Friday that they would deploy 125 Canadian Forces members with the requisite experience to support workers in the province’s seniors homes.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.