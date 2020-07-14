Wednesday, July 15, 2020
From left: MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller, Brauwerk Hoffman Owner Todd Hoffman and MRC Economic Development Director Cyndy Phillips. During the event, the campaign unveiled their logo for the intiative, pictured here.
Outaouais First campaign launches

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
CAMPBELL’S BAY
July 10, 2020
An initiative that encourages residents to buy local products launched this week, with an event taking place at Brauwerk Hoffman Brewery in Campbell’s Bay.
The initiative is called Outaouais First, and the movement hosted events at . . .

 

