Friday, April 30, 2021
The CISSSO announced on Friday that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the short-term care unit at the Pontiac Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 11 patients and eight employees have tested positive, though most were exhibiting mild symptoms according to Dr. Nicolas Gillot, the CISSSO’s director of professional services. Anyone requiring intensive care will be transferred to the Hull Hospital.
News Top Story 

Outbreak at Pontiac Hospital: 11 patients, 8 staff positive as of Monday

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE April 23, 2021
There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak in the short-term care ward of the Pontiac Hospital, which the regional health authority announced on Friday morning, holding a virtual press conference on the subject early that afternoon.
