Over 1,000 support annual Chapeau church dinner

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

ISLE AUX ALLUMETTES

Sept. 30, 2018

Serving up nearly 40 turkeys and 120 loaves worth of stuffing, an annual parish supper in the northern Pontiac continues to draw a line nearly out of the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex.

Serving roughly 1,100 hungry guests, St. Alphonsus Parish held their annual fundraiser Sunday afternoon from noon through till six, continuing a tradition that is well over 50 years old.

“We use [this fundraiser] to pay for our heating bill,” said Father Tim Moyle, of the local church. “It’s an historic building, so it takes between 30 to 40 thousand dollars in oil bills.”

