Over $4,500 raised for Draveurs Leisure Centre

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT

Aug. 25, 2018

The arena in Fort Coulonge was the centre of attention at a golf tournament on Saturday, as fundraising continues for further fun opportunities at the co-op run rink.

Seventeen teams competed at Pontefract Golf Club in support of the Draveurs Leisure Centre, as the arena prepares to host the upcoming Pontiac Senior Comets hockey team and looks to add more activities to its offerings.

“This fundraiser is to continue to better the establishment,” said tournament organizer Gaétan Graveline.

Graveline explained that because the arena is run by a group of volunteers – and is not owned by any one municipality – it relies heavily on the community’s support. For everything from renovations to new equipment, the building succeeds from the various activities that it hosts, such as the Pontiac Cup.

