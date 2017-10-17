Over $800 raised for Centraide Outaouais

Caleb Nickerson

FORT COULONGE

Oct. 12, 2017

On Thursday, over 65 people came out to the Maison de la Famille du Pontiac (MFP) in Fort Coulonge for a dinner to raise money for Centraide Outaouais. In total the event brought in $846.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Fort Coulonge Comptoir St-Pierre and a team of volunteers as well as MFP employees worked diligently to serve up plates of turkey and fixings for all the famished guests.

