Overtime hours have risen sharply at Pontiac’s three long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), according to documents obtained by THE EQUITY through an access to information request. The trend mirrors that of overtime at the Pontiac Hospital, which was reported in last week’s edition. Like the hospital, the overtime was mainly attributed to nurses and support workers.
Overtime nearly doubles at Pontiac CHSLDs

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC Feb. 17, 2021
Overtime hours are up at all three of Pontiac’s public long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) according to the regional health authority’s documentation. The data was obtained by THE EQUITY through several access to information requests. This newspaper previously reported on . . .

