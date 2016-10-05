Packaging laws shouldn’t only apply to cigarettes

Last week the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) presented Pontiac MP Will Amos with a petition to increase the regulations on cigarette packaging. Canadian cigarette manufacturers are already required to devote 75 per cent of their package to graphic warnings about the dangers of smoking, but this petition wants to take it a step further and remove any branding, stylized lettering or “cute” miniature packaging.

