Paint your Career job fair

Caleb Nickerson

CAMPBELL’S BAY

May 10, 2017

The RA Hall in Campbell’s Bay was packed with bright kiosks and hopeful job-seekers last Wednesday for the Paint your Career Job Fair.

Organizer Laurel LeBrun explained that the event was a collaboration between Emploi Quebec and the Pontiac SADC, where she works as a project manager.

“I think it’s a great initiative by Emploi Quebec to have all these organizations and visitors all in one room, with the job offers that they have,” she said. “People looking for full-time work or a part-time job can come here and see what the possibilities are. They can also take a look at the training possibilities too. Maybe they need to brush up on their computer skills or things like that in order to obtain the job that they’re looking for.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me